Lukaku reveals what he told Hazard and De Bruyne before win over Brazil
Belgium shocked the football world after they ousted favourites Brazil from the 2018 World Cup in Russia in the quarter-finals.
An own goal from Brazil’s Fernandinho gave Belgium the lead before De Bruyne doubled their scores from a Romelu Lukaku assist.
Renato Augusto gave Brazil new hope when he scored a goal in the second half but Roberto Martinez’s boys did well to hold on to the victory.
Manchester United striker Lukaku did to score but was brilliant from the start and he claims that he gave tactical advice to Eden Hazard and De Bruyne.
Quoted by the Metro, Lukaku said, ‘I have played in this system more often at Everton under Martinez, and I knew exactly what to do.
‘I helped Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne and explained to them how they should stand and what to do, explaining once was enough, we did the job perfectly, and we won deservedly.
‘My all-round game is always my strong point, I try to make other players better, I want to score as much as possible and also give as many assists as possible, and I am very busy with the team, so I can be important too.’
