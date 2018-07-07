Sweden players were turfed out of bed by hotel fire alarm before clash with England

Sweden's Larsson (L) looks unhappy after a fire alarm woke them up early in the morning [Photo: Courtesy]

England’s World Cup chances got an early boost today - when the fire alarm went off in the Sweden team hotel.

They had a rude awakening in the early hours of this morning and were turfed out of bed before breakfast after a fire alarm was activated.

England’s Harry Kane and his team were tucked up in their beds a few miles away, oblivious that their opponent’s preparations for the big match had been disrupted.

[ PHOTO : COURTESY ]

Members of the Swedish team gathered in the lobby of the Lotte hotel as alarm bells rang out, looking bleary-eyed and confused.

The alarm went off around 8am in Samara, which is 5am London time. The players were seen in the lobby in their track suits and trainers by the England fans staying at the hotel.

Viktor Claesson (left) gather in the Lotte Hotel lobby [Photo: Courtesy]

England fan Terry Comitti, from Romford, Essex, who was in the hotel said: "The Swedish players looked like they had the right hump.

