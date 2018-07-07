Beckham makes bizarre bet with Ibrahimovic ahead of England-Sweden World Cup clash

349 Saturday, July 7th 2018 at 09:58 GMT +3 | Saturday, July 7th 2018 at 09:58 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018 By Mirror:

Beckham and Ibrahimovic were teammates at Paris St Germain [Photo: Courtesy]

They are two of their respective countries' most recognizable faces – and David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have plenty riding on tomorrow's World Cup quarter-final.

Sweden great Ibrahimovic is now playing in America for former England captain Beckham's old side LA Galaxy.

The two men's careers have followed similar paths, both also playing for the likes of Manchester United, Paris St Germain and AC Milan, and on Friday, Ibrahimovic offered Beckham a wager.

"If England win I buy you dinner wherever you want in the world, but if Sweden wins you buy me whatever I want from Ikea, OK?" he proposed on Twitter. The pair made a playful wager ahead of the World Cup quarter final clash [Photo: Courtesy]

Beckham replied on Instagram, saying: "If Sweden win I will personally take you to Ikea and buy you whatever you need for the new mansion in LA, but when England win I want you to come watch an England game at Wembley wearing an England shirt and enjoy fish and chips at half-time."

The Galaxy sealed the agreement between the two men, with eyes set to be on them to see if they carry out their respective forfeits.