Players forced to modify phones
By Robin Toskin:
207Friday, July 6th 2018 at 22:06 GMT +3 | Football
Just to keep their players safe, England spy chiefs have installed special software in the footballers’ phones and other digital devices, which will be removed when they return home.
The players were also instructed not to swipe their cards or use online banking, not to use hotel Wi-Fi while in Russia.
The National Cyber Security Centre provided the tips to England squad before they arrived here. Yours truly here uses every available Wi-Fi hotspot, hehehe!
