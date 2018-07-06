Uruguay 0-2 France: Varane and Griezmann goals secure World Cup 2018 semi-final spot

207 Friday, July 6th 2018 at 19:07 GMT +3 | Friday, July 6th 2018 at 19:07 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018 By Mirror:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

France are into the World Cup semi-finals after a 2-0 victory over Uruguay in Nizhny Novgorod.

Didier Deschamps' men turned in one of the performances of the tournament against Argentina in the last round but were not at their best here.

Uruguay, who were without striker Edinson Cavani, frustrated their opponents for the large part but goals from Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann sent France through.

Varane glanced in Griezmann's free-kick to open the scoring before Fernando Muslera made a shocking mistake from the Atletico Madrid star's long-range effort.

Muslera attempted to palm away Griezmann's drive but ended up turning the ball into his own net to end Uruguay's faint hopes of a comeback.

France will now face Belgium or Brazil in the semi-final on Tuesday.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.