Uruguay 0-2 France: Varane and Griezmann goals secure World Cup 2018 semi-final spot
France are into the World Cup semi-finals after a 2-0 victory over Uruguay in Nizhny Novgorod.
Didier Deschamps' men turned in one of the performances of the tournament against Argentina in the last round but were not at their best here.
Uruguay, who were without striker Edinson Cavani, frustrated their opponents for the large part but goals from Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann sent France through.
Varane glanced in Griezmann's free-kick to open the scoring before Fernando Muslera made a shocking mistake from the Atletico Madrid star's long-range effort.
Muslera attempted to palm away Griezmann's drive but ended up turning the ball into his own net to end Uruguay's faint hopes of a comeback.
France will now face Belgium or Brazil in the semi-final on Tuesday.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
LATEST STORIES
Brazil vs Belgium line-ups revealed
Uruguay 0-2 France: Varane and Griezmann goals secure World Cup 2018 semi-final spot
Adrenaline rush: Adlines talks about her world tours, Supermax running aground
Brazil’s official lineup released ahead of 9pm kick-off against Belgium
The two teams Guardiola wants to coach after leaving City
World's 10 best-paid footballers revealed
- Golfers set for Karen MastersGolf 21 hours ago
- Uruguay 0-2 France: Varane and Griezmann goals secure World Cup 2018 semi-final spotWorld Cup 2018 2 hours ago
- PHOTOS: Meet the dolphins that predicted crucial World Cup matchWorld Cup 2018 1 day ago
- Over 200,000 fans sign petition demanding England-Colombia replayWorld Cup 2018 10 hours ago
- Ronaldo's agent explains why he would leave Real Madrid amid Juventus transfer rumoursGossip & Rumours 11 hours ago
- Belgium face defining momentWorld Cup 2018 21 hours ago
- How Kenyans can stream the Russia 2018 FIFA World CupWorld Cup 2018 10 hours ago