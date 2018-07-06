Russia: Fans joke Akinfeev has
By Robin Toskin in Moscow, Russia:
77Friday, July 6th 2018 at 13:15 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Russians are still pinching themselves if indeed they are in the quarterfinals and the joke now is that goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev has the "Foot of God".
Russia face Croatia tomorrow thanks to Ankifeev’s winning left-foot save against Spain's Iago Aspas.
The feat has drawn comparisons to the "Hand of God" goal football legend Diego Maradona scored against England in 1986.
Error-prone Akinfeev should enjoy the joke while it lasts, anyway.
