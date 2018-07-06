The two teams Guardiola wants to coach after leaving City

Guardiola has a desire to take on international role after contract with City expires [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola wants to take an international job after his contract expires at the Etihad.

The former Barcelona boss signed a new deal with City that will keep him at the club until 2021 – the longest deal the Spaniard has signed since starting his managerial career in 2008.

The 47-year-old has won titles in every league he has coached in and now has a desire to coach an international team and has been fascinated by roles with either Argentina or Brazil.

Guardiola’s current contract at the Etihad will end 18 months before the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar giving him a good period of time to prepare a side if he will decide to manage one. Pep is fascinated by roles with Argentina and Brazil [Photo: Courtesy]

According to UK based news outlet the Metro, Argentina are willing to offer Guardiola the job with Jorge Sampaoli set to be sacked after a distraught 2018 World Cup campaign.

However, Pep will have to see out his contract at the Etihad and that means Argentina will have to stick with Sampaoli or appoint a caretaker manager until Guardiola signs.

