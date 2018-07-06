Brexit talk lurks ahead of England’s crucial tie

UK Prime Minister Theresa May (pictured) has been roasted here for admitting it was stressful watching England beat Colombia on penalties.

Russian media gleefully received the news as some social commentators expressed hope Mrs May would show “more stamina when it comes to Brexit decisions”.

The UK will host a meeting with her senior officials today where her government is expected to finalise the white paper on Britain’s Brexit strategy.

PM May has faced opposition even from within her party this month over the EU Withdrawal Bill, which had been defeated 15 times in the House of Lords, returned to the House of Commons before it assented to on 26 June.

Twitter users took the opportunity to chide the PM over her ability to handle the stress, given she reportedly couldn’t bear to watch England’s penalty shootouts.

Tom Newton Dunn tweeted: “No10 reveal Theresa May could not watch #COLENG penalties last night as found them too nerve racking. Left the room instead.”

One UK Cop Humour killed it saying: “Theresa May has revealed she didn’t watch England’s penalty shoot-out because ‘it was too tense’... But she’s cool with her finger on the nuclear button?”

England face Sweden tomorrow with penalty shootout also an option if there will be no winner after 120 minutes.

Meanwhile millions of England fans are making plans for the team’s biggest game in 12 years ahead of a super Saturday that will see parts of the country grind to a halt.

Supporters will make the most of the sunshine and watch the game against Sweden at 5pm on big screens outside with 84F (29C) highs expected in London.

But the capital is expected to swell as tens of thousands of people enjoy the Pride parade, which takes place at the same time as the World Cup quarter-final.

Hundreds of Scotland Yard officers will patrol the route, and the capital’s transport network will be packed as people also attend the British Summer Time festival.

Others will be desperately trying to cancel their weekend plans with some due to be at a wedding at the same time as the game, and try to sneakily watch it on phones.

Thousands of people will gather at locations across London including Camden Market, Boxpark Shoreditch, Pop Brixton and Flat Iron Square in London Bridge.

Other locations showing the big match outdoors in the capital include Pitch Stratford, Vauxhall Street Food Garden and Ealing Park Tavern.

But the match will also be taking place at the same time as the Pride in London parade from Portland Place to Whitehall between 12pm and 5pm.

Scotland Yard is planning a big security presence for Pride involving hundreds of officers and visible tactics such as temporary barriers to protect the route from vehicles.

A force spokesman said: “Given the general threat level, we are planning the policing response in an appropriate way.

“As with general policing in London, armed and unarmed patrols in crowded places are part of our protective security response.”

Also taking place in the capital is The Cure playing at British Summer Time in Hyde Park – and, a little further away from the centre, the Wimbledon Championships.