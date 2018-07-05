Big field for Kabarak 21km contest

207 Thursday, July 5th 2018 at 21:50 GMT +3 | Thursday, July 5th 2018 at 21:50 GMT +3 | Athletics By Ben Ahenda:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

More than 2000 athletes are expected at the second Kabarak Half Marathon set for July 14.

Reigning London Marathon winner Vivian Cheruiyot will grace the event whose theme is ‘Running from the Northern Hemisphere to the Southern Hemisphere that starts in Mogotio and seeks to support needy students at the institution.

Registration fee is Sh1, 050, which is equivalent to the retail prize for the races’ T-shirts.

The race has been divided into four categories that include 10km for individuals (men and women) and 10km for Universities (men and women) and 5km for the corporates and there is a week remaining before registration deadline.

James Cheruiyot, the race director, said only 300 athletes have registered so far.

“In the next one week or so we should have registered at least 1500 runners,” he said.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

“Registration has picked up on a gradual pace but we still expect at least 2500 runners as athletes have last-minute tendencies,” said Cheruiyot.

Men’s and women’s 21km winners will each take home Sh200, 000 and a heifer.

Runners up and third finishers will receive Sh150, 000 and Sh100, 000 and will trickle downwards to the top ten finisher.

Other sponsors are Jamii Communications, Trans-National Bank, Damary’s Properties, Technology Farm and Bhogals Garage Limited while Standard Group is the media sponsor.

Top three finishers in 10km in individual and universities’ categories will each pocket Sh50,000, 40,000 and 30,000 respectively while top three corporate race winners will receive Sh50,000, Sh30,000 and Sh20,000 which will be channeled to Corporate Social Responsibility programmes.

“Winners will not take home the cash prizes but their institutions will decide on how to spend the funds on Corporate Social Responsibility in consultation with the sponsors,” said Cheruiyot.