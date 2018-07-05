Cecafa Kagame Cup: Gor stun Ports to secure quarterfinals ticket

207 Thursday, July 5th 2018 at 22:08 GMT +3 | Thursday, July 5th 2018 at 22:08 GMT +3 | Football By Rodgers Eshitemi:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Gor Mahia shook off the disappointing identical 2-2 draws against Rayon Sports and Lydia Ludic, to beat AS Ports 2-0 at the National Stadium on Thursday to secure a quarterfinal ticket.

Gor Mahia will either face holders and Group A winners Azam or Uganda's Vipers in the last four after finishing joint top of Group B alongside Rayon (five points), who beat trounced Ludic 3-1 in Chamazi.

Gor were staring an early elimination from the regional tournament, but the final preliminary round matches victory over Ports turned around their fortunes, qualifying for the last four unbeaten.

"It was a hard fought win. We had fate in our own hands, so we just had to motivate ourselves and get the win," said Gor captain Harun Shakava.

Philemon Otieno was once again on the mark in the 14th minute, after he comfortably latched on Innocent Wafula cut back to break the deadlock from close range volley.

K'Ogalo's second goal came on the stroke of halftime when defender Charles Momanyi leapt high above his markers to connect with Godfrey Walusimbi's delightful corner kick. Boniface Oluoch then pulled off a fine save from Nladou Fofana as the scoreline remain intact after the second half.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

In other last four matches, Group C winners Simba will take on Ports on Sunday before Singida United's Hemed Suleiman face his Zanzibar compatriots Jeshi La Kujenga Uchumi the following day.