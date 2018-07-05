Neymar, Pogba, De Bruyne could miss World Cup semi-finals, here’s why
Getting booked in the knock out stages of the World Cup is one of most unfortunate things that can happen to a player. If a player is booked twice in the same tournament, he/she risks sitting out the team’s next match, crucial or not.
But there’s good news. FIFA has done away with accumulation of yellow cards after the quarter-finals, meaning a yellow card in the semi-finals will not be considered for suspension of players previously booked in the tournament.
However, picking up a yellow in the quarter-finals can prevent a player from taking part in the semi-finals.
France’s Blaise Matuidi, Sweden’s Mikael Lustig and Brazil’s Casemiro will not play in the quarter-finals after they were suspended for racking up yellow cards.
Let’s take a look at the players that are one yellow card away from missing the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, should their teams qualify.
Brazil: Philippe Coutinho, Neymar and Filipe Luis
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
France: Olivier Giroud, Benjamin Pavard, Corentin Tolisso and Paul Pogba.
Uruguay: Rodrigo Bentacur
Belgium: Thomas Meunier, Jan Vertonghen, Youri Tielemans, Kevin De Bruyne, Leander Dendoncker
Sweden: Albin Ekdal, Viktor Claesson
England: Kyle Walker, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jesse Lingard, Jordan Henderson
Russia: Aleksandr Golovin, Roman Zobnin, Yury Gazinsky, Ilya Kutepov, Fyodor Smolov
Croatia: Sime Vrsaljko,Marcelo Brozovic, Vedran Corluka, Ivan Rakitic, Ante Rebic, Mario Mandzukic, Tin Jedvaj and Marko Pjaca
LATEST STORIES
How Belgian footballers communicate amidst language barrier
Neymar, Pogba, De Bruyne could miss World Cup semi-finals, here’s why
REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo 'is in love with Juventus'
Cristiano Ronaldo set for shock Juventus move
Trouble brewing at Gor Mahia
Mourinho criticises England and Maguire over 'theatrics' during Colombia clash
- BREAKING: Car ploughs into pedestrians in World Cup host cityWorld Cup 2018 21 hours ago
- Lionel Messi fan dies while imitating his movesSports 6 hours ago
- China mourns ‘psychic’ cat that predicted six World Cup gamesWorld Cup 2018 5 hours ago
- England beat Colombia on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finalsWorld Cup 2018 1 day ago
- REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo 'is in love with Juventus'World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
- Willian warns Hazard, aims to send Belgium packing early World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
- Sterling on Colombia coach's bizarre attempt to wind him up during England win World Cup 2018 7 hours ago