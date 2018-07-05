Neymar, Pogba, De Bruyne could miss World Cup semi-finals, here’s why

Jordan Henderson will have to remain disciplined [Photo: Courtesy]

Getting booked in the knock out stages of the World Cup is one of most unfortunate things that can happen to a player. If a player is booked twice in the same tournament, he/she risks sitting out the team’s next match, crucial or not.

But there’s good news. FIFA has done away with accumulation of yellow cards after the quarter-finals, meaning a yellow card in the semi-finals will not be considered for suspension of players previously booked in the tournament.

However, picking up a yellow in the quarter-finals can prevent a player from taking part in the semi-finals.

France’s Blaise Matuidi, Sweden’s Mikael Lustig and Brazil’s Casemiro will not play in the quarter-finals after they were suspended for racking up yellow cards. Paul Pogba must now be careful [Photo: Courtesy]

Let’s take a look at the players that are one yellow card away from missing the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, should their teams qualify.

Brazil: Philippe Coutinho, Neymar and Filipe Luis

France: Olivier Giroud, Benjamin Pavard, Corentin Tolisso and Paul Pogba.

Uruguay: Rodrigo Bentacur

Belgium: Thomas Meunier, Jan Vertonghen, Youri Tielemans, Kevin De Bruyne, Leander Dendoncker

Sweden: Albin Ekdal, Viktor Claesson

England: Kyle Walker, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jesse Lingard, Jordan Henderson

Russia: Aleksandr Golovin, Roman Zobnin, Yury Gazinsky, Ilya Kutepov, Fyodor Smolov

Croatia: Sime Vrsaljko,Marcelo Brozovic, Vedran Corluka, Ivan Rakitic, Ante Rebic, Mario Mandzukic, Tin Jedvaj and Marko Pjaca