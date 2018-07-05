Manchester United reassure fans Martial is staying

By Robert Nyanja: Thursday, July 5th 2018 at 13:10 GMT +3 | Football
Manchester United hint Martial will stay at Old Trafford [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United have dropped a major hint that Anthony Martial is set to stay at Old Trafford for next season on their official Twitter account.

Martial have been linked with a move away from Manchester United after he fell out of favour under Jose Mourinho with Tottenham, Juventus and Chelsea all understood to be monitoring the French man.

Martial fell out of favour under Jose Mourinho [Photo: Courtesy]

Speculations about his exit was massive after his agent Philippe Lamboley confirmed that the 22-year-old is keen on leaving The Red Devils this summer.

‘After thinking about all the possibilities and settings, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United,’ said Lamboley told RMC Sport.

‘There are many parameters, for now it’s premature to talk about it the reasons for his decision. Anthony will speak later to discuss all of this,’

Martial set to stay at Manchester United [Photo: Courtesy]

His omission from France squad for 2018 World Cup in Russia is also believed to have pushed him into deciding to leave Old Trafford.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup?

However, on a post on their official twitter account, Manchester United hinted that they are looking forward to see Martial at United next season.

The post read: ‘Look at @AnthonyMartial’s face and tell us you don’t want to watch #MUFC across the pond this summer’

The Red Devils fans were excited upon seeing the post and this is how they reacted to the tweet:

