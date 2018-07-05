Manchester United reassure fans Martial is staying

349 Thursday, July 5th 2018 at 13:10 GMT +3 | Thursday, July 5th 2018 at 13:10 GMT +3 | Football By Robert Nyanja:

Manchester United hint Martial will stay at Old Trafford [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United have dropped a major hint that Anthony Martial is set to stay at Old Trafford for next season on their official Twitter account.

Martial have been linked with a move away from Manchester United after he fell out of favour under Jose Mourinho with Tottenham, Juventus and Chelsea all understood to be monitoring the French man. Martial fell out of favour under Jose Mourinho [Photo: Courtesy]

Speculations about his exit was massive after his agent Philippe Lamboley confirmed that the 22-year-old is keen on leaving The Red Devils this summer.

‘After thinking about all the possibilities and settings, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United,’ said Lamboley told RMC Sport.

‘There are many parameters, for now it’s premature to talk about it the reasons for his decision. Anthony will speak later to discuss all of this,’ Martial set to stay at Manchester United [Photo: Courtesy]

His omission from France squad for 2018 World Cup in Russia is also believed to have pushed him into deciding to leave Old Trafford.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

However, on a post on their official twitter account, Manchester United hinted that they are looking forward to see Martial at United next season.

Look at @AnthonyMartial's face and tell us you don't want to watch #MUFC across the pond this summer. ?? — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 4, 2018

The post read: ‘Look at @AnthonyMartial’s face and tell us you don’t want to watch #MUFC across the pond this summer’

The Red Devils fans were excited upon seeing the post and this is how they reacted to the tweet:

Hold on. We’re going to VAR here. pic.twitter.com/PlfXLdcd20 — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) July 4, 2018

Just getting the word... Anthony Martial is staying! pic.twitter.com/ZXVkKJTYy4 — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) July 4, 2018

If Martial is there we'll all be happy — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) July 4, 2018

Martial FC #weMove — lil kid from across the street (@OllaDayLay) July 4, 2018

New contract announcement soon .... pic.twitter.com/wYYzso65V7 — Mike (@UtdExcellence) July 4, 2018

Stay , Don't leave

Stay in Manchester Martial ,

it's your home ????,

you're team,

and we are #red_army your Fans ..

?????????????????? pic.twitter.com/qoPvmMQV72 — ?? RED ARMY ?? (@MuRd107) July 4, 2018

Please, Mourinho

Please, Woodward

Do not make us regret it just as we regreted Cristiano and Bogba .. pic.twitter.com/nCnvtvAolz — ?? RED ARMY ?? (@MuRd107) July 4, 2018

So this proves he’s not going anywhere pic.twitter.com/hHzDyprLHH — SANDESH (@sandeshghimir3) July 5, 2018

Thought u people wanted to...... pic.twitter.com/HsVGewiOMx — Captain zayn (@Umaruaria1) July 4, 2018