Lionel Messi’s Indian diehard fan succumbs after imitating the Argentine

Thursday, July 5th 2018 at 10:14 GMT +3 By Japheth Ogila:

Lionel Messi walks of the pitch after painful 4-3 loss to France in Round 16 of Russia World Cup. [Photo/Courtesy]

A Lionel Messi diehard fan from Kolkata, India has reportedly died after getting injured while trying to replicate moves made by Argentine in football pitch, Indian media reveals.

A news report published by The Times of India has reported that Sagar Das was rushed to Kamarhati Sagar Dutta Medical College Hospital on Tuesday, July 4, after he ‘lost his balance and the ball hit his chest.’

Das succumbed to injuries on Wednesday morning throwing his relatives, friends and schoolmates into a spin of shock. He was a student and an upcoming footballer in the Belgharia’s New Basudebpur- a local sports training facility.

Media sources reveal that the deceased was a soccer enthusiast and a fan of Barcelona and Argentine striker Lionel Messi whom he followed keenly.

His cousin, Somar Koyal is quoted saying: “He watched every match till late night during World Cup and was diehard Lionel Messi fan. He was playing as a striker and during a game, he tried to imitate one of Messi’s moves by converting a pass into a goal. The ball hit him hard on the chest the he lost consciousness.” A portrait of Sagar Das. [Photo/Courtesy]

This precedes an earlier tragic incident that happened in Kerala, India where 30-year old Dinu Alex was found dead after Argentina lost to Croatia in the group stages of the 2018 World Cup.

Alex was also a staunch Lionel Messi supporter, who according to the Indian police may have committed suicide as a result of the 3-0 loss.