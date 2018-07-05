Thika United biggest losers in June transfer window

By Gilbert Wandera:

Less than six years ago, Thika United was seen as one the clubs that would take the SportPesa Premier League by storm.

Boasting a young squad that included Gor Mahia’s Francis Kahata, the team rarely finished below top five in league standings.

However, the club is now a shadow of its old self, mostly due to financial challenges and worst still, they lost eight first team players during the June transfer window.

Last season, the Brookside Dairy-sponsored side barely survived relegation and remained in top flight football after overcoming Ushuru in a two-match play-offs.

The loss of their first team players, coming just two months after former head coach Nicholas Muyoti resigned, may have hit the club where it hurts most.

Former team captain Dennis Odhiambo, who served the club for close to seven years, led the mass exodus after joining Sofapaka.

Eugene Mukangula, a key striker with a knack for goals, joined AFC Leopards. Others who left are; Said Tsuma, Christopher Oruchum, Saad Musa (AFC Leopards), Masakidi Kabemba (Kakamega Homeboyz), Hansel Ochieng (Nzoia Sugar) and Samuel Mwanje (Posta Rangers).

In a bid to beef up his squad, Thika’s coach John Njogu signed 10 new players, but mostly from the lower division league. The team lost 2-0 to Ulinzi Stars at the weekend and is now 16th on the log with 19 points from 21 rounds of matches.

Chemelil Sugar were also dealt a blow after 11 players left the club. Those who left terminated their contracts citing lack of payment.

Yusuf Juma, Benjamin Okech and John Kuol are some of the players who ditched the club.

Chemelil Sugar have drafted their former coach Francis Barasa. League leaders Gor Mahia signed one player and were the least active club in the transfer window. After letting go of Meddie Kagere, who joined Simba, the league champions signed Burundian Francis Mustafa as his replacement.

K’Ogalo were a happier lot after defender Wellignton Ochieng penned a three-year deal.

Kariobangi Sharks, who finished third in the league last season, signed just three players, including George Abege and Moses Mwangi formerly of Sony Sugar.

They also landed the services of John Kuol, who was at Chemelil.