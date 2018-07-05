Drinking in public to end after World Cup

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Russians are having a treat of their life during this festive break thanks to the Fifa World Cup. Law enforcers here, apparently, are biting their fingers as they try to put up their best face with the visitors around.

In a filmed encounter between a famous Russian blogger and the Police and posted on twitter, he was told in no uncertain terms the behaviour (drinking in the open) would end with World Cup carnival.