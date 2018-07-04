Champ hits out at handling of Froome case

Wednesday, July 4th 2018

The way Chris Froome’s recently resolved ‘salbutamol’ dossier was handled has damaged cycling and may drive fans away from the sport, world champion Tom Dumoulin said yesterday.

Dumoulin beat Froome to the world time trial title in Bergen in October, but came second to the Sky team leader at the 2018 Giro d’Italia. “It’s incredible,” the Dutch Sunweb rider said at a pre-Tour de France press conference yesterday when asked how he felt about the recent UCI ruling on Froome.

“I’m not blaming Froome,” he said. “He’s been cleared. “It’s how the case has been handled.