Under fire Sandro Rosell denies illegally buying liver for Eric Abidal

345 Wednesday, July 4th 2018 at 15:12 GMT +3 | Wednesday, July 4th 2018 at 15:12 GMT +3 | Sports By Japheth Ogila:

Eric Abidal (L) and Sandro Rosell (R). [Photo/Courtesy]

Former Barcelona President Sandro Rosell has denied reports that he was engaged in illegal buying of liver for former Barcelona defender Eric Abidal, when the latter fell sick and required surgery.

Rosell who was arrested last year on charges of money-laundering denied allegations that he may have used his position to assist the Frenchmen but to the chagrin of law enforcers.

A media report by BBC reveals that the Spanish club have so far issued a statement on the incident, denying the allegations.

A statement from Barcelona as revealed by BBC reads in part: “Club are saddened by the lack of rigor in the spreading of such information about such sensitive issue.”

The 38 year-old former defender has also rubbished the allegations joining the club and the clinic in question that was reported to have taken part in the surgery.

Abidal fell sick close to five years ago, when he was diagnosed with a tumour in the liver. He was operated and recovered, making his come-back in 2013 before moving back to France to play for Ligue 1 side Monaco.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Currently, Abidal serves Barcelona as the club’s technical secretary mostly handling the player transfers. More to follow…