England stars’ funny reactions after qualifying for quarter-finals

By Robert Nyanja: Wednesday, July 4th 2018 at 12:27 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
England celebrating after winning in penalties [Photo: Courtesy]

England players took to social media to celebrate reaching the quarter-finals after beating Colombia after penalty shootout. This is England’s first ever win in a World Cup shootout.

The Three Lions’ goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was the man of the moment after he made a stunning save to deny Carlos Bacca a goal as Eric Dier scored the decisive penalty to give England the win.

England's Jordan Pickford denies Bacca a goal from the spot-kick [Photo: Courtesy]
England players celebrate with Pickford [Photo: Courtesy]
It was joyful night for the Three Lions [Photo: Courtesy]

Gareth Southgate’s side will now face Sweden in the quarter-finals on Saturday as they are eyeing for the glory.

There was wild celebration in the field after the last penalty as England stars ran towards Pickford. The celebrations, however, did not end in the field as Southgate and his boys took to social media to express their delight.

 

