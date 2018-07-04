England stars’ funny reactions after qualifying for quarter-finals
England players took to social media to celebrate reaching the quarter-finals after beating Colombia after penalty shootout. This is England’s first ever win in a World Cup shootout.
The Three Lions’ goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was the man of the moment after he made a stunning save to deny Carlos Bacca a goal as Eric Dier scored the decisive penalty to give England the win.
Gareth Southgate’s side will now face Sweden in the quarter-finals on Saturday as they are eyeing for the glory.
There was wild celebration in the field after the last penalty as England stars ran towards Pickford. The celebrations, however, did not end in the field as Southgate and his boys took to social media to express their delight.
Get in there!! Proud. Bottle. Character. ???????????? #ThreeLions #WorldCup #ENG pic.twitter.com/FIRTBXPzCY
— Harry Kane (@HKane) July 3, 2018
Dad, can you show me that photo of you guys running after reaching the quarter final?
-“Nah son pic.twitter.com/WbY5StQRLQ — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) July 3, 2018
No mum, I’m not coming home. It’s... pic.twitter.com/VdFHVoEfTI — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 3, 2018
When Pickford saved that penalty, phew... pic.twitter.com/5FSJVGSNVu — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) July 3, 2018
Never in doubt bro ???????????????? @JPickford1 pic.twitter.com/DJODYreNEX — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 3, 2018
???? pic.twitter.com/EcIGKITWUL — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 3, 2018
When you realise it wasn’t a dream... ????#threelions. pic.twitter.com/198jVzM7r2 — England (@England) July 4, 2018
I live for nights like this! On to the quarter finals we go! ???????????????????????????????????????? #worldcup pic.twitter.com/xK47MfKnjP — Ashley Young (@youngy18) July 4, 2018
Sorry we put you through that – but what a way to do it. ????#threelions pic.twitter.com/wLXug1uTLT — England (@England) July 3, 2018
My face says it all, what a night!! We're here to stay!! ???????????? #ThreeLions #QuarterFinals #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/HQHzzlg1u1 — Dele (@dele_official) July 3, 2018
What a special night!
Love this team!
Roll on Saturday ???????????? pic.twitter.com/DAxPQFUbVV — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) July 3, 2018




