England stars’ funny reactions after qualifying for quarter-finals

England celebrating after winning in penalties [Photo: Courtesy]

England players took to social media to celebrate reaching the quarter-finals after beating Colombia after penalty shootout. This is England’s first ever win in a World Cup shootout.

The Three Lions’ goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was the man of the moment after he made a stunning save to deny Carlos Bacca a goal as Eric Dier scored the decisive penalty to give England the win. England's Jordan Pickford denies Bacca a goal from the spot-kick [Photo: Courtesy] England players celebrate with Pickford [Photo: Courtesy] It was joyful night for the Three Lions [Photo: Courtesy]

Gareth Southgate’s side will now face Sweden in the quarter-finals on Saturday as they are eyeing for the glory.

There was wild celebration in the field after the last penalty as England stars ran towards Pickford. The celebrations, however, did not end in the field as Southgate and his boys took to social media to express their delight.

Dad, can you show me that photo of you guys running after reaching the quarter final?

-“Nah son pic.twitter.com/WbY5StQRLQ — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) July 3, 2018

No mum, I’m not coming home. It’s... pic.twitter.com/VdFHVoEfTI — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 3, 2018

When Pickford saved that penalty, phew... pic.twitter.com/5FSJVGSNVu — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) July 3, 2018

I live for nights like this! On to the quarter finals we go! ???????????????????????????????????????? #worldcup pic.twitter.com/xK47MfKnjP — Ashley Young (@youngy18) July 4, 2018

Sorry we put you through that – but what a way to do it. ????#threelions pic.twitter.com/wLXug1uTLT — England (@England) July 3, 2018

What a special night!

Love this team!

Roll on Saturday ???????????? pic.twitter.com/DAxPQFUbVV — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) July 3, 2018

