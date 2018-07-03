PHOTO: Game Yetu in Russia as England face Colombia challenge in knockouts at 9pm

England chase their first win in a tournament knockout match for 12 years on Tuesday as they face Colombia after the World Cup draw opened up invitingly for Harry Kane's team.

In a tournament full of surprises, Gareth Southgate's young England team are the only former champions left in the lower half of the draw following the shock exit of Spain.

Victory against Colombia would send England through to a quarter-final against Sweden or Switzerland. If they made it past that hurdle, Croatia or Russia would be waiting in the last four.