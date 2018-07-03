Japan warms heart with remarkable response after World Cup exit

By Robert Nyanja: Tuesday, July 3rd 2018 at 13:19 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Japan players dejected after shock World Cup exit [Photo: Courtesy]

Apart from entertaining fans in the field with good performances, Japan has stolen hearts of football fans around the World with their remarkable response after they were knocked out of the World Cup.

The Samurai Blue failed to do enough to secure their 2-0 lead against Belgium in the World Cup round of 16 match on Monday as Roberto Martinez boys came from behind to score three goals in the second-half to book their ticket for mouthwatering clash with Brazil in the quarter-finals on Friday.

It was hard to believe [Photo: Courtesy]
Japan coach Nishino console Inui [Photo: Courtesy]
Yoshida reacts to the defeat [Photo: Courtesy]

It was the third time Japan failed to make the last eight in the World Cup and the players were dejected as they stood around in the locker room doing nothing.

Japan players bow to their fans after the defeat [Photo: Courtesy]
Tearful Japan fan reacts to World Cup exit [Photo: Courtesy]

Japan coach Akira Nishino had to console the players and told them ‘to take a shower’

‘I told them to take a shower,’ said Nishino.

Despite the disappointments and frustration, Japan players took time to clean their dressing-room and even left a note that read ‘Thank you’ in Russian on a table in the room.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Japan players cleaned their dressing room and left a thank you note [Photo: Courtesy]
Japan fans stayed behind to clean the stadium [Photo: Courtesy]

However, the players were not the only ones to show that incredible gesture as their fans stayed behind in Rostov to clean the stadium after their side’s frustrating defeat.

Related Topics: Japan World Cup
LATEST STORIES
Japan warms heart with remarkable response after World Cup exit
Japan warms heart with remarkable response after World Cup exit
World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
Kerr blames Simba for unsettling Kahata
Kerr blames Simba for unsettling Kahata
Football 2 hours ago
Arsene Wenger predicts World Cup knockouts – and names winner
Arsene Wenger predicts World Cup knockouts – and names winner
World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
'Remember you're one of us', Uruguay tell Griezmann
'Remember you're one of us', Uruguay tell Griezmann
World Cup 2018 21 hours ago
Escobar’s brother fears another Colombia player will be murdered if team fails
Escobar’s brother fears another Colombia player will be murdered if team fails
World Cup 2018 5 hours ago
Belgium fight back from two down to beat Japan 3-2 in added time
Belgium fight back from two down to beat Japan 3-2 in added time
World Cup 2018 15 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES