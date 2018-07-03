Japan warms heart with remarkable response after World Cup exit
Apart from entertaining fans in the field with good performances, Japan has stolen hearts of football fans around the World with their remarkable response after they were knocked out of the World Cup.
The Samurai Blue failed to do enough to secure their 2-0 lead against Belgium in the World Cup round of 16 match on Monday as Roberto Martinez boys came from behind to score three goals in the second-half to book their ticket for mouthwatering clash with Brazil in the quarter-finals on Friday.
It was the third time Japan failed to make the last eight in the World Cup and the players were dejected as they stood around in the locker room doing nothing.
Japan coach Akira Nishino had to console the players and told them ‘to take a shower’
‘I told them to take a shower,’ said Nishino.
Despite the disappointments and frustration, Japan players took time to clean their dressing-room and even left a note that read ‘Thank you’ in Russian on a table in the room.
However, the players were not the only ones to show that incredible gesture as their fans stayed behind in Rostov to clean the stadium after their side’s frustrating defeat.
