Kerr blames Simba for unsettling Kahata

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

As Gor Mahia prepare for today's (4pm) must-win Group B match of the Cecafa Kagame Cup against Burundi's Lydia Ludic, head coach Dylan Kerr has blamed Simba SC for distracting his camp.

The match, which will be played at the Chamazi Complex, will be preceded by an early kick off encounter (2pm) between Rayon Sports and Djibouti's Ports. Ports beat Ludic 2-1 on Saturday, while K'Ogalo drew 2-2 with the Rwandan side in their opening match on Sunday.

But it clearly seems the Tanzanian Premier League champions have been on a revenge mission against Gor, who defeated them 2-0 during the SportPesa Super Cup final in Nakuru last month.

Moments after capturing the signature of Gor's lead striker Meddie Kagere last week, Wekendu Wa Msimbazi are now in pursuit of Harambee Stars midfielder Francis Kahata, their other prized asset on the pitch.

Reports here in Dar es Salaam indicate that Simba have stepped up their interest after tabling a Sh9.8million offer for the former Thika United midfielder.

Kahata was withdrawn midway through the second half of their opening game on Sunday just after Rayon had pulled a goal back.

The prolific Rwandese striker's abrupt departure prompted the record Kenyan champions to sign Burundian Mustafa Francis from Kiyovu, but there are no further new signings in the pipeline with the closure of the one-month transfer window yesterday.

Though Kagere's contract had elapsed, the Briton coach is not pleased with his former club (Simba) for unsettling Kahata by "illegally' making a transfer offer for him."

"There is a lot of pressure on Kahata (Francis) because Simba are illegally talking to my player(s). That maybe affecting him and other players as well because Kahata is a great player," Kerr told The Standard Sports.

"Obviously losing Meddie, which was fake, affected the team. He was out of contract and it was his choice to do that, but it has affected us. The players have also other things in their heads; off the field issues."

However, Kerr has challenged his players to avoid mistakes, put their recent tribulations behind and get their regional tournament campaign back on track.

"We must stop making mistakes and win against Lydia Ludic. We have to look at the fitness and recovery levels of the players and select a winning team," he said.

"We played some good football on Sunday, but mistakes cost us."