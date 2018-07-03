Ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger names three countries he thinks can win the World Cup

Arsene Wenger says there are only three teams left in Russia who can win the World Cup.

The former Arsenal boss is working as a pundit for the tournament for beIN Sports, and thinks that the populations of the nations still left in Russia will be crucial in deciding whether or not they can lift the trophy.

The likes of Germany, Spain, Argentina and Portugal have already crashed out, and Wenger - who is still to decide on his next move after leaving Arsenal at the end of last season - knows who his favourites are now.

"My heart favourite is of course France," he said, unsurprisingly.

"I said many times that no country under 40 million people has won the World Cup since 1954, since after the Second World War.

"But I ask you, can you cut out Belgium? They are smaller country but they have the quality. And Croatia have the quality.

"But I would say England - nobody speaks about England but they are dangerous - Brazil or France."

