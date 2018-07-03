Ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger names three countries he thinks can win the World Cup
Arsene Wenger says there are only three teams left in Russia who can win the World Cup.
The former Arsenal boss is working as a pundit for the tournament for beIN Sports, and thinks that the populations of the nations still left in Russia will be crucial in deciding whether or not they can lift the trophy.
The likes of Germany, Spain, Argentina and Portugal have already crashed out, and Wenger - who is still to decide on his next move after leaving Arsenal at the end of last season - knows who his favourites are now.
"My heart favourite is of course France," he said, unsurprisingly.
"I said many times that no country under 40 million people has won the World Cup since 1954, since after the Second World War.
"But I ask you, can you cut out Belgium? They are smaller country but they have the quality. And Croatia have the quality.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
"But I would say England - nobody speaks about England but they are dangerous - Brazil or France."
There you go, Three Lions fans.
Is it coming home?
Arsene thinks it just might.
LATEST STORIES
Japan warms heart with remarkable response after World Cup exit
Kerr blames Simba for unsettling Kahata
Arsene Wenger predicts World Cup knockouts – and names winner
'Remember you're one of us', Uruguay tell Griezmann
Escobar’s brother fears another Colombia player will be murdered if team fails
Belgium fight back from two down to beat Japan 3-2 in added time
- Neymar shines as Brazil beat Mexico to reach World Cup quartersWorld Cup 2018 20 hours ago
- Japan warms heart with remarkable response after World Cup exitWorld Cup 2018 2 hours ago
- Sophia the robot meets Cristiano Ronaldo for the first timeSports 4 hours ago
- Arsenal Confirm Signing of Borussia Dortmund starFootball 18 hours ago
- Eagle-eyed fans notice what Lukaku did in build up to Belgium's winner against JapanWorld Cup 2018 5 hours ago
- Real Madrid responds to reports of world record £275m bid for NeymarGossip & Rumours 6 hours ago
- Fan Fest: Shakira’s Waka Waka still on fireWorld Cup 2018 14 hours ago