Real Madrid say Neymar bid report 'absolutely untrue'

207 Tuesday, July 3rd 2018 at 09:05 GMT +3 | Tuesday, July 3rd 2018 at 09:05 GMT +3 | Football By Reuters:

Real Madrid have denied a report that they have offered a world-record 310 million euros (274.65 million pounds) for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar.

Spanish television channel TVE reported on Monday that the Champions League winners had submitted the bid for the player who left Barcelona last year for a record 222 million euros.

“In light of information broadcast tonight by TVE regarding an alleged Real Madrid offer to PSG and their player Neymar, Real Madrid C. F. wishes to state that this information is absolutely untrue,” the club said in statement on their website. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

“Real Madrid has made no offer of any kind to PSG or the player.”

Neymar is currently on duty with Brazil at the World Cup in Russia and scored one and set up another as they beat Mexico 2-0 in the last 16 on Monday.

