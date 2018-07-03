Real Madrid responds to reports of world record £275m bid for Neymar

Neymar celebrates after scoring Brazil''s first goal against Japan [Photo: Courtesy]

Real Madrid have denied launching a £275m bid for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

Reports in Spain from Spanish state television channel TVE had indicated Los Blancos had tabled a world record bid - which would have beaten last summer's £200m deal to bring the Brazilian to the French capital from Barcelona.

Neymar, who is currently starring for Brazil at the World Cup, has reportedly been offered £40m per year over seven seasons (£769,000 per week), which would trump Cristiano Ronaldo as top earner at the Bernabeu. Neymar vie for the ball with Japan players [Photo: Courtesy]

But Real have made the unusual move to deny the report in an official statement

"Given the information issued tonight by TVE concerning a supposed offer from Real Madrid to PSG and the player Neymar, Real Madrid can confirm the information is completely false and have not made any offer to PSG or the player," read a report on the club’s official website. "Real Madrid is surprised that the Spanish public television has aired absolutely false information without anyone from the club being contacted to comment on the alleged information that could easily have been denied." Neymar reacts to a foul on him [Photo: Courtesy]

Neymar inspired Brazil past Mexico in the World Cup last 16 on Monday, scoring once and assisting Roberto Firmino's goal in the 2-0 win.

Neymar's reaction to Miguel Layun seemingly stepping on his foot attracted widespread attention and criticism though, but the Samba star defended himself, insisting he was in pain.

"It's complicated, it's not up to me to judge, I just feel the pain," the 26-year-old said.

"It was unfair. The ball was not in play and we were off the pitch.

"But what are you gonna do? They talked too much before the match and now are going home."