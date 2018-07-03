Penalties: Schmichael heroics stuns fans during clash between Denmark and Croatia

By Robin Toskin in Moscow, Russia: Tuesday, July 3rd 2018 at 00:05 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel makes a save during a penalty shoot out after extra time during

Russia practically came to a standstill during the super-intense clash between Denmark and Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday.

The few sober Russian fans, too, joined in to watch Croatia’s Danijel Subaši? stop three vicious penalties as Kasper Schmeichel also pulled off two stunning saves with his father Peter watching from the VIP box.

Croatia prevailed 3-2 as twitter went into a meltdown.   

  [Robin Toskin, in Moscow, Russia]

Related Topics: Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel
LATEST STORIES
Does Spain’s exit mark death of Tiki Taka?
Does Spain’s exit mark death of Tiki Taka?
World Cup 2018 1 hour ago
Fan Fest: Shakira’s Waka Waka still on fire
Fan Fest: Shakira’s Waka Waka still on fire
World Cup 2018 1 hour ago
Penalties: Schmichael heroics stuns fans during clash between Denmark and Croatia
Penalties: Schmichael heroics stuns fans during clash between Denmark and Croatia
World Cup 2018 1 hour ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Belgium fight back from two down to beat Japan 3-2 in added time
Belgium fight back from two down to beat Japan 3-2 in added time
World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
'Remember you're one of us', Uruguay tell Griezmann
'Remember you're one of us', Uruguay tell Griezmann
World Cup 2018 8 hours ago
Neymar shines as Brazil beat Mexico to reach World Cup quarters
Neymar shines as Brazil beat Mexico to reach World Cup quarters
World Cup 2018 6 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES