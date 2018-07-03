Penalties: Schmichael heroics stuns fans during clash between Denmark and Croatia
By Robin Toskin in Moscow, Russia:
77Tuesday, July 3rd 2018 at 00:05 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Russia practically came to a standstill during the super-intense clash between Denmark and Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday.
The few sober Russian fans, too, joined in to watch Croatia’s Danijel Subaši? stop three vicious penalties as Kasper Schmeichel also pulled off two stunning saves with his father Peter watching from the VIP box.
Croatia prevailed 3-2 as twitter went into a meltdown.
[Robin Toskin, in Moscow, Russia]
Comment Policy
Related Topics: Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel
LATEST STORIES
Does Spain’s exit mark death of Tiki Taka?
World Cup 2018 1 hour ago
Fan Fest: Shakira’s Waka Waka still on fire
World Cup 2018 1 hour ago
Penalties: Schmichael heroics stuns fans during clash between Denmark and Croatia
World Cup 2018 1 hour ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Belgium fight back from two down to beat Japan 3-2 in added time
World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
'Remember you're one of us', Uruguay tell Griezmann
World Cup 2018 8 hours ago
Neymar shines as Brazil beat Mexico to reach World Cup quarters
World Cup 2018 6 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES
- World Cup 2018: Where money wipes tearsWorld Cup 2018 12 hours ago
- Argentina: Killer fans stalk Caballero familyWorld Cup 2018 3 days ago
- Penalties: Schmichael heroics stuns fans during clash between Denmark and CroatiaWorld Cup 2018 1 hour ago
- 'It's coming home,' say England fans after Panama winWorld Cup 2018 1 week ago
- England want to ‘put record straight’Rugby 1 week ago
- Kagere's debut goal secures Kagame Cup quarters ticket for SimbaFootball 6 hours ago
- Big prize purse for raceAthletics 2 weeks ago