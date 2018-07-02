Kagere's debut goal secures Kagame Cup quarters ticket for Simba

By Rodgers Eshitemi in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania: Monday, July 2nd 2018 at 21:11 GMT +3 | Football
Simba SC new signing Meddie Kagere battles for the ball with APR defender Aimable Nsabimana during their today's Group C Cecafa Kagame Cup match at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam. Simba won 2-1 (Photo: Rodgers Eshitemi)

Meddie Kagere scored a stoppage time debut goal as Simba SC progressed to the quarterfinal of the Cecafa Kagame Cup after beating APR of Rwanda 2-1 in their second Group C match at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam on Monday.

Kagere, who recently completed his controversial but lucrative move to the Tanzanian giants from record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia on a reported Sh8M signing fee, scored from the spot after being hacked down in the box by Aimable Nsamibana.

"It is a great feeling to have scored in my first game for Simba. I have put the past behind me and I am ready to face the new challenges," said Kagere.

This was the second victory for Mwekundu Wa Msimbazi, who thrashed Somalia's Dakadaha 4-0 in their opening match as the Rwandese champions fell 2-1 to Singida United.

Fiston Nkinzigabo had fired APR ahead in the 66th minute before new signing Adam Salamba drew level six minutes later.

Kagere celebrating after scoring his first goal on debut for Simba SC (Photo: Rodgers Eshitemi)

But with less than two minutes remaining, Kagere was brought down in the box and the former Gor Mahia man made no mistake to send the goalkeeper the wrong way and secure a last four ticket for Simba.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

In the other match at Chamazi Complex, Singida United stunned Dakadaha 1-0 to become the second team to sail through with a game in hand.

Related Topics: Simba SC Meddie Kagere Group C
LATEST STORIES
Arsenal Confirm Signing of Borussia Dortmund star
Arsenal Confirm Signing of Borussia Dortmund star
Football 2 hours ago
Kagere's debut goal secures Kagame Cup quarters ticket for Simba
Kagere's debut goal secures Kagame Cup quarters ticket for Simba
Football 3 hours ago
Neymar shines as Brazil beat Mexico to reach World Cup quarters
Neymar shines as Brazil beat Mexico to reach World Cup quarters
World Cup 2018 3 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
'Remember you're one of us', Uruguay tell Griezmann
'Remember you're one of us', Uruguay tell Griezmann
World Cup 2018 5 hours ago
Diego Maradona is being paid Sh1.3m per game by Fifa at the World Cup
Diego Maradona is being paid Sh1.3m per game by Fifa at the World Cup
World Cup 2018 22 hours ago
Kamau keeps his cool to lift blind charity golf title as Oluoch back to his winning ways at Nyali Club
Kamau keeps his cool to lift blind charity golf title as Oluoch back to his winning ways at Nyali Club
Golf 22 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES