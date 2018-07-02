Kagere's debut goal secures Kagame Cup quarters ticket for Simba

Simba SC new signing Meddie Kagere battles for the ball with APR defender Aimable Nsabimana during their today's Group C Cecafa Kagame Cup match at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam. Simba won 2-1 (Photo: Rodgers Eshitemi)

Meddie Kagere scored a stoppage time debut goal as Simba SC progressed to the quarterfinal of the Cecafa Kagame Cup after beating APR of Rwanda 2-1 in their second Group C match at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam on Monday.

Kagere, who recently completed his controversial but lucrative move to the Tanzanian giants from record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia on a reported Sh8M signing fee, scored from the spot after being hacked down in the box by Aimable Nsamibana.

"It is a great feeling to have scored in my first game for Simba. I have put the past behind me and I am ready to face the new challenges," said Kagere.

This was the second victory for Mwekundu Wa Msimbazi, who thrashed Somalia's Dakadaha 4-0 in their opening match as the Rwandese champions fell 2-1 to Singida United.

Fiston Nkinzigabo had fired APR ahead in the 66th minute before new signing Adam Salamba drew level six minutes later. Kagere celebrating after scoring his first goal on debut for Simba SC (Photo: Rodgers Eshitemi)

But with less than two minutes remaining, Kagere was brought down in the box and the former Gor Mahia man made no mistake to send the goalkeeper the wrong way and secure a last four ticket for Simba.

In the other match at Chamazi Complex, Singida United stunned Dakadaha 1-0 to become the second team to sail through with a game in hand.