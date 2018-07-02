Musa Mohammed finds a new club

345 Monday, July 2nd 2018 at 15:28 GMT +3 | Monday, July 2nd 2018 at 15:28 GMT +3 | Football By Game Yetu:

Musa Mohammed being unveiled at FK Tirana inh the past. [Photo/Courtesy]

Former Gor Mahia captain Musa Mohammed on Monday morning penned down a two-year contract with Zambian outfit Nkana FC, media sources have revealed.

Mohammed has been unattached after being released by Albanian club FK Tirana, where he failed to adapt to life at the club.

Though the details to the deal remains scanty as now, reports indicate that the Kenyan international will earn Sh10m for the entirety of his contract.

Mohammed left Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia for FK Tirana after he failed to renew his contract.

He was lured by the former Gor Mahia coach Jose Ze Maria to the club, but upon his transfer, he failed to adapt to the life in Albania thereafter opting out.

More details to follow…