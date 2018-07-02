Musa Mohammed finds a new club

By Game Yetu: Monday, July 2nd 2018 at 15:28 GMT +3 | Football
Musa Mohammed being unveiled at FK Tirana inh the past. [Photo/Courtesy]

Former Gor Mahia captain Musa Mohammed on Monday morning penned down a two-year contract with Zambian outfit Nkana FC, media sources have revealed.

Mohammed has been unattached after being released by Albanian club FK Tirana, where he failed to adapt to life at the club.

Though the details to the deal remains scanty as now, reports indicate that the Kenyan international will earn Sh10m for the entirety of his contract.

Mohammed left Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia for FK Tirana after he failed to renew his contract.

He was lured by the former Gor Mahia coach Jose Ze Maria to the club, but upon his transfer, he failed to adapt to the life in Albania thereafter opting out.

 

More details to follow…

Senegal ask FIFA to revise fair play ruling after exit
Former Gor Mahia star signs for Zambian club
World Cup 2018: Where money wipes tears
Diego Maradona is being paid Sh1.3m per game by Fifa at the World Cup
Kamau keeps his cool to lift blind charity golf title as Oluoch back to his winning ways at Nyali Club
Croatia beat Denmark 3-2 in a penalty shootout to reach the quarter-finals
