Will it be sleek France versus dark arts?

Round of 16 - Uruguay vs Portugal - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 30, 2018 Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates after the match REUTERS

Russia 2018: La Celeste have undergone change, but questions remain on mode of play

Will it be France versus Uruguay’s dark arts?

Somehow transformed Uruguay’s credentials set for examination by frightening Le Blues.

Cristiano Ronald may have departed, but there is so much to look forward to for Uruguay, a team best known for the kind of football pundits say relies on ‘dark arts’, have set up a mouthwatering clash with France.

For most parts of the game against Portugal on Saturday, Atletico Madrid’s Diego Godin, literally and legally, ensured Ronaldo did not as he usually does, defy gravity and hang high up in the air, waiting to nod home the ball.

It was an accomplished all round performance by Oscar Washington Tabarez’s men that has left many here in Russia asking; if they can go ahead and stop France in the same way or they will need to unleash the dark arts as epitomized by Luis Suarez.

Who will ever forget Suarez’s handball against Ghana at South Africa 2010 or when he sunk his fangs on the shoulder of Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini?

Those old enough to have watched Uruguay at Mexico 86 will recall Jose Batista flattening Scotland’s Gordon Strachan after just 56 seconds.

Batista was sent off, but Uruguay, who needed a draw to progress, muzzled Scotland, coached at the time by Alex Ferguson, to qualify to the quarterfinals.

There is, however, something unusual about this Uruguay side in Russia.

They are the third least booked team.

In the four matches they have played, the fouls they have committed (46) are less than they have suffered (54)!

It does not read right given Uruguay’s scary philosophy steeped in the spirit of Garra Charrúa, which literally means “The Claw”.

According to writer Clemente Lisi, this spirit fronts the mentality where “Tabárez’s players believe they have greater fury and intensity compared to that of their opponents.”

According to writer Clemente Lisi, this spirit fronts the mentality where "Tabárez's players believe they have greater fury and intensity compared to that of their opponents."

Uruguay's critics, however, hold that this Garra Charrúa philosophy often morphs into thuggish play – a kind of unorthodox means and tactical fouling that renders opponents impotent.

It has not been the case at this World Cup as Uruguay now boasts accomplished exponents of the game in such players as Edinson Cavani of PSG and deadly finisher Suarez.

The backline of Godin, Jose Gimenez, Martin Caceres and Diego Laxalt is as good as any of the top dogs in world football.

France, however, could pose a different mug of problems.

To stop Kylian Mbappe from accelerating to a velocity of 38km/h, as he did against Argentina, may require a dose of the dark arts as Marcos Rojo found.

Paul Pogba did display an assured presence in midfield and at some instance, annoyingly, held up the ball until his teammates were in dangerous positions - the sort of play that would invite dark arts.

Nizhny Novgorod Stadium will be the venue on Friday July 6 at 5pm and whatever you do, plan to watch this fixture.