Fans write song for Cameroon-born Swiss player Breel Embolo
By Robin Toskin in Moscow, Russia:
77Monday, July 2nd 2018 at 00:28 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Cameroon-born Swiss player Breel Embolo, 21, is having a blast at this World Cup.
His Swiss fans have composed a song called ‘Embolo song’ whose melody borrows heavily from ‘The Lion Sleeps Tonight’.
Some Bantu Netizens from East and Central Africa are marveling at his apt name with a Ugandan journalist here saying just like another Cameroonian player Achille Emana, Embolo’s name poses ethical quagmire writing in their copies.
Perhaps our Luhya kin should help us solve this riddle.
