Fans write song for Cameroon-born Swiss player Breel Embolo

Cameroon-born Swiss player Breel Embolo

Cameroon-born Swiss player Breel Embolo, 21, is having a blast at this World Cup.

His Swiss fans have composed a song called ‘Embolo song’ whose melody borrows heavily from ‘The Lion Sleeps Tonight’.

Some Bantu Netizens from East and Central Africa are marveling at his apt name with a Ugandan journalist here saying just like another Cameroonian player Achille Emana, Embolo’s name poses ethical quagmire writing in their copies.

Perhaps our Luhya kin should help us solve this riddle.