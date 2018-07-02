Diego Maradona is being paid Sh1.3m per game by Fifa at the World Cup

By Robin Toskin in Moscow, Russia: Monday, July 2nd 2018 at 00:24 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Legend: Maradona on Sh1.3m daily pay

Argentina may have been evicted from Russia but the game’s legend Argentine Diego Maradona will still be here on his Sh1.3million a-day stipend.

Fifa President Gianni Infantino recently unveiled a legends’ scheme where former World Cup players from each participating nation are fully hosted by the football governing body besides drawing a daily.

France vs Argentina - Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia - June 30, 2018 Diego Maradona in the stands before the match REUTERS

But there is the inner circle of football disciples such as Maradona, Ronaldo, Carlos Puyol, Xavi and Samuel Eto, who are having a real treat here.

