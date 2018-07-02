Diego Maradona is being paid Sh1.3m per game by Fifa at the World Cup
By Robin Toskin in Moscow, Russia:
77Monday, July 2nd 2018 at 00:24 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Argentina may have been evicted from Russia but the game’s legend Argentine Diego Maradona will still be here on his Sh1.3million a-day stipend.
Fifa President Gianni Infantino recently unveiled a legends’ scheme where former World Cup players from each participating nation are fully hosted by the football governing body besides drawing a daily.
But there is the inner circle of football disciples such as Maradona, Ronaldo, Carlos Puyol, Xavi and Samuel Eto, who are having a real treat here.
