Spain superstar announces retirement after shock defeat to Russia

77 Sunday, July 1st 2018 at 22:28 GMT +3 | Sunday, July 1st 2018 at 22:28 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018 By Mirror:

Andres Iniesta has announced his retirement from international football

Andres Iniesta has announced he has played for Spain for the last time after getting knocked out of the World Cup by Russia.

Fernando Hierro's side were shocking dumped out of the competition on penalties by the unfancied hosts - having drawn 1-1 in normal time.

Iniesta came off the bench, having started each of Spain's Group B fixtures against Portugal, Morocco and Iran, in the 67th minute.

Barcelona legend Iniesta played 131 times for his country, netting 13 times - including the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup.

Iniesta was also a main member of Spain's golden generation which saw them lift the European Championship in 2008 and 2012.

"This was my last game for Spain. A marvellous spell is over. Sometimes the end is not as you dreamed it," Iniesta told Radio Estadio.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Spain tweeted: "We can only say thank you, Iniesta. You gave us the glory, you took us to the top. Exemplary friend, unique, unrepeatable. Eternally Thank you, Andres."

The midfield superstar left Barca after 22 years at the Catalan giants to join Japanese side Vissel Kobe on a two-year deal.