Russia beat Spain 4-3 on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Spain eliminated from World Cup, loses to Russia in penalty shootout.

Russia produced astounding performance, marked by grit and self-belief to eliminate Spain (4-3) from the 2018 Fifa World Cup via post match penalties at Luzhniki Stadium.

After a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes of action, it took spot kicks to separate the hosts with 2010 champions Spain.

Koke’s saved penalty and Iago Aspas’ horribly miss proved catastrophic for Spain as Russia stroked home all their spot-kicks through Fedor Smolov, Sergey Ignashevich, Aleksandr Golovin and Denis Cheryshev.

Andres Iniesta, Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos converted their spot-kicks.

Just before kick off, Russian fans had unfurled a huge banner with the inscription: “You were born to make a fairytale happen” – taken from a song composed in 1923 for their military pilots. Igor Akinfeev saves two spot-kicks as hosts reach quarter-finals

Sergey Iganshevich’s own goal gave Spain an early lead but Russia cancelled it in the 41st minute through Artem Dzyuba after Pique had blocked his initial header.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Fernando Hierro made three changes to his starting line up from the side that drew 2-2 with Morocco.

Real Madrid’s Nacho was preferred ahead of Dani Carvajal at right back with Koke and Marco Asensio assuming midfield roles instead of Andres Iniesta and Thiago Alcantara.

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov was pragmatic in the face of an illustrious Spanish side and started with a 5-3-2 formation where Yuri Zhirkov,

Sergey Iganshevich, Kutepov, Kudriashov and Fernandez formed a back five. A three-man midfield of Zobnin, Kuziaev and Samedov was supposed to contain the venom of Koke, Isco and Asensio.

Spain got quickly on the gas pedal pegging back the hosts and it wasn’t long before their quality told. Game Yetu team Robin Toskin inside Luzhniki Stadium, Media Tribune

Former Chelsea defender Zhirkov clattered into Nacho down the right flank 21 minutes into the game.

Up stepped Asensio to whip in a curling freekick which caused the Russian defence problems. Sergey Iganashevich’s tackle on Sergio Ramos saw him deflect the ball into his net for the opener.

Russia’s athleticism shone over the group stages when tearing apart Saudi Arabia 5-0 and Egypt 3-1, but a confrontation with Spain utterly exposed their level.

To their credit, Cherchesov’s men somehow kept their shape for long spells.

After keeping a tight backline to ward off Spain, Russia probed the 2010 World Champions with nice interplay leading to Mario Fernandez crossing into the box,but Koke deflected it out for a corner.

Aleksandr Samedov’s corner in 38th minute troubled the Spanish defence as Artem Dzyuba’s header came off Gerard Pique’s arm and Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers awarded a penalty.

Dzyuba sent goalkeeper David De Gea the wrong way to level matters as Luzhniki exploded. Igor Akinfeev saves two spot-kicks as hosts reach quarter-finals

Russia made a change early in the second half with Vladimir Granat replace Zhirkov in the 46th minute.

In the 53rd minute Spain tried a fresh approach by attempting a direct assault with a probing free-kick hauled over the Russian defence but Pique’s attempted header flew way above the crossbar.

Five minutes later, Diego Costa forced his way to the byline and his attempted cut back to Isco is deflected for a corner, which Dzyuba headed away to safety.

And as has been the case since the scintillating 3-3 draw with Portugal in group stage, Spain lacked the ideas to put Russia to the sword. Hosts shock 2010 winners with penalty shootout success in Moscow

Not even a change in personnel with the introduction of Andres Iniesta for David Silva not the replacement of Costa by Iago Aspas freshened things up.

It wasn’t until the 85th minute that goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev was brought into action.

Celta Vigo’s Aspas chested beautifully to Iniesta whose screamer from 20 yards out is fisted away by Akinfeev. Earlier Fans Arriving in style

With 711 passes to Russia’s 162 after 87 minutes there was nothing to write home about the stars from the Iberian Peninsula as the 78,011 fans inside the Luzhniki kept waiting for something special.

It did not arrive even in the four added minutes after regulation time.

Russia continued with their disciplined performance into extra-time always alert to the to danger posed by the fresh legs of Aspas who since his introduction for Costa, made huge contribution.

Ten minutes into extra time, Aspas wriggled free from the attention of his Russian markers to feed Asensio, whose pot-shot from 20 yards was gathered by Akinfeev.

Coach Hierro sent in Rodrigo for Asensio before the end of the first half of extra time in a bid to unlock a stoic Russian defence.

Russia coach Cherchesov took advantage of the new rule of introducing one more substitute in extratime, he brought on Aleksandr Erokhin for Daler Kuzyaev in the 97th minute.