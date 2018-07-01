Photos: Game Yetu in Moscow as Russia take on Spain at Luzhniki Stadium

By Robin Toskin in Moscow, Russia: Sunday, July 1st 2018 at 16:57 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018

Russia take on Spain on Sunday afternoon at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium after reaching the knockout stage of the tournament for the first time in the post-Soviet era.

Game Yetu inside Luzhniki Stadium, Media Tribune

This is Russia's first appearance in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup as a standalone nation. USSR last featured at Mexico 1986 when they reached the last-16

The other last-16 match pits a talented Croatia team led by Luka Modric against Denmark, but the sides in action will struggle to emulate the drama of Saturday's first two last-16 matches.

Russia came into the tournament derided by their own supporters after a string of defeats in warm-up matches but they thrashed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in their opener and then swept aside Egypt 3-1, making even their own sceptical public believe.

Game Yetu inside Luzhniki Stadium, Media Tribune

A comprehensive defeat to Uruguay provided a reality check but Russia and midfielder Denis Cheryshev will be roared on by much of the 80,000-crowd in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow and they see no reason to fear Andres Iniesta, Isco and Diego Costa.



