Chituyi inspires Kenya to dramatic win over Zimbabwe

77 Sunday, July 1st 2018 at 00:23 GMT +3 | Sunday, July 1st 2018 at 00:23 GMT +3 | Rugby By Rodgers Eshitemi:

AFRICA GOLD CUP Kenya's Oliver Mang'eni is tacled by Fortunate Chipendo of Zimbabwe during Africa Gold Cup at RFUEA Stadium Grounds on Saturday, June 30, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Sables coach Peter de Villiers heap praise on Kenya’s spirited comeback.

Dalmas Chituyi came off the bench to inspire Kenya Simbas to a narrow 45-36 win over visiting Zimbabwe’s Sables in yesterday’s thrilling Africa Gold Cup cum 2019 World Cup Qualifiers match, at the RFUEA Grounds.

The Simbas were staring at a defeat, throwing away a 33-17 halftime in front of their home fans before Chituyi came on to land two late tries in a span of six minutes and secure a second Gold Cup victory for Ian Snook in what looked like a game of two halves.

Captain Davis Chenge, who scored a hat-trick of tries, was equally excited with the team’s fighting spirit that saw them take their points tally to eight.

“We did very well in the first half, but committed a number of mistakes in the second half that slowed us. That is how we turned over the tables,” said the Kenya Commercial Bank lock.

“We were facing a possibility of losing at home but remembered that we needed maximum points to keep our World Cup hopes alive. We had to dig deep, get our heads and energy together and win the match.”

Sables coach Peter de Villiers heaped praise on Kenya’s spirited comeback, admitting to have lost to a better side.

“Clearly it was a game of two halves. Kenya dominated the first half, but we had our better share of the game in the second half before they turned it over in the last ten minutes,” said Villiers.

“We didn’t start the game as planned, but fought back in the second half. We created opportunities and used them very efficiently.”

Kenya started off the game a stronger side with Chenge leading from the front as he grabbed three converted tries followed by Tony Onyango’s unconverted try with

Denford Mutamangira and David Makanda grounding a try each for the Sables to the break.

Farai Mudariki crossed over the line just after the break to make it 33-22 before Onyango made a try saving tackle to deny Mathew Mcivab.

Mcivab was finally rewarded when he earned a penalty try.