View Photos of Diego Maradona during Argentina’s 4-3 defeat to France

77 Saturday, June 30th 2018 at 20:06 GMT +3 | Saturday, June 30th 2018 at 20:06 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018 By Mirror:

Diego Maradona looked a picture of health on Saturday (Image: REX/Shutterstock)

Diego Maradona looked a picture of health watching Argentina in action in their World Cup last-16 clash with France, alongside his partner Rocio Oliva on Saturday.

The 57-year-old was treated by paramedics following Argentina's 2-1 win over Nigeria last time out after seemingly collapsing in all the excitement of Marcos Rojo's late winning strike.

Diego Maradona post the Argentina Nigeria match pic.twitter.com/9OIgJFwJfb — Yelkur (@ArseneAnger) June 27, 2018

The World Cup winner later rubbished claims he had suffered a heart attack, explaining that his health scare was down to the fact he had 'binged on white wine'.

Maradona is being paid £10,000 per day - and the rest: including travel, accommodation and expenses - to watch his nation in the World Cup.

That is part of FIFA President Gianni Infantino's legends concept, whereby great players are in attendance to witness the current generation and remind viewers of historic moments of the past.

A good idea in theory and Maradona has certainly paid back that money in exchange for attention, though perhaps not the kind that FIFA would want. On Saturday however, the Argentine was much more restrained, and joined by his partner Rocio, as well as Brazilian legend Ronaldo.

He punched the sky to celebrate Angel Di Maria's wonderstrike, which leveled the scores, and refrained from making any rude gestures with his hands.