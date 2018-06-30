Ronaldo taunted by Uruguay boss Tabarez ahead of World Cup last-16 clash

Ronaldo has scored four goals in the tournament so far [Photo: Courtesy]

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez taunted Cristiano Ronaldo saying: "We’re not losing any sleep over facing you."

The veteran boss set up a potentially explosive clash between the two nations in Sochi on Saturday, insisting the superstar wasn’t worth obsessing over.

Tabarez, 71, did admit that handling the Real Madrid ace was going to take a lot of focus and concentration - saying that it was potentially a job for two men.

And he also claimed that the 33-year-old was the Portuguese talisman. Tabarez is defiant ahead of the clash [Photo: Courtesy]

But then he also said Ronaldo wasn’t going to dominate his pre-match plans - and that Portugal are no one-man team.

He said: “He is one of the best strikers in the world. When he’s on top of his game, he’s the leader of that team.

“There’s not one single player who can contain him. Not Diego Godin. Nobody.

“We are going to have to work collectively. We’re going to take him seriously but I’m not going to obsess over it.

“We aren’t going to lose any sleep over him.

“We’ll be focused. But nine of those Portuguese players on that pitch are European Champions.

“That speaks of their collective quality.” Diego Godin has come up against Ronaldo several times [Photo: Courtesy]

And Tabarez also hinted that he may have a plan to stop the game’s golden boy in his tracks.

He added: “We have a couple of ideas regarding our opponents.

“Some of my players know them better than I do. I’ve told them they need to be calm.

“We’ve got a lot of experience out there and there’s plenty of opportunity to spring a surprise.

“We’ve been working together towards this for 12 years. We’ve made it to the World Cup and in the last three matches we have shown what we can achieve.

“I think we are closer than ever to it.” The clash on Sunday is sure to be feisty [Photo: Courtesy]

Meanwhile, Barcelona striker Luis Suarez brushed aside suggestions that this fixture in the last 16 was a direct battle between him and his rival at the Bernabeu.

He said: “When it comes to the rivalry with Ronaldo at club level, that’s different to this.

“We will try to do our best. This a World Cup. We’re working for our national teams and both of us are going to try our hardest to come out on top.”