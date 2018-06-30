English club goes broke, can’t even afford FREE transfers!

By Mirror: Saturday, June 30th 2018 at 11:02 GMT +3 | Football
Bruce is struggling to recruit players this summer [Photo: Courtesy]

Steve Bruce has been told Aston Villa can’t even afford free transfers while they are in financial crisis.

Embattled Chinese owner Dr Tony Xia is trying to find new investment or a new owner for Championship Villa after their play-off final loss.

It means boss Bruce is still yet to get any spending on new players signed off this summer.

He has identified free agent Robert Huth, available after leaving Leicester, to replace John Terry.

But Villa officials cannot currently finalise the contract leaving Bruce with major woes ahead of the club’s return to pre-season training next week.

Villa are resigned to losing Grealish this summer [Photo: Courtesy]

The club are resigned to selling Jack Grealish with Spurs keen on the midfielder but Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is being patient to drive down the price.

