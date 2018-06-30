Diego Maradona embroiled in more controversy as he upsets Mexico

Diego Maradona shows his support [Photo: Courtesy]

Diego Maradona has always been able to win friends and influence people – but now he has upset the entire nation of Mexico.

The Argentine has declared that FIFA's decision to hand the World Cup to the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026 is a mistake because they do not have enough passion for the game.

It has not gone down well in the country where Maradona led his country to the ultimate football success 32 years ago. Maradona during the win over Nigeria [Photo: Courtesy]

And former Mexico international Manuel Negrete, who just happens to be standing for mayor, has decided to demand an apology.

Negrete, 59, who scored in Mexico '86, said: On behalf of all Mexicans, I urge Maradona to offer a public apology and to retract what he has said.

“It is unfortunate that a football icon has expressed such a view, especially when Mexicans are not only great fans but also admire Maradona for his great career.”

Maradona swears at supporters [Photo: Courtesy]

Maradona has been in the headlines already this summer following Argentina's victory over Nigeria.

The 57-year-old had to be treated by paramedics at full-time after he was seen being helped from his seat at the St Petersburg Stadium.

Maradona had earlier been pictured swearing at supporters as he celebrated Marcos Rojo's late winner. Maradona is helped from his stands [Photo: Courtesy]

He was later slammed for his behaviour with BBC presenter Gary Lineker branding him a "laughing stock".

Maradona is expected to be in Moscow for Argentina's last 16 clash with France on Saturday.

FIFA are paying for the privilege of Maradona to attend their games in Russia. The Argentina legend receives treatment [Photo: Courtesy]

That privilege is costing £10,000 per day - and the rest: including travel, accommodation and expenses.

That is part of FIFA President Gianni Infantino's legends concept, whereby great players are in attendance to witness the current generation and remind viewers of historic moments of the past.