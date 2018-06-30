Tunisia: Back keeper wins Man of the Match

Fakhreddine Ben Youssef

Fifa’s decision to reject Tunisia’s request to fly in another goalkeeper after the first two were sidelined with injury meant midfielder Fakhreddine Ben Youssef was designated as backup for Aymen Mathlouthi.

Fifa allow injury replacements in the World Cup only up until 24 hours before a team’s first game.

Youssef did not need to put on gloves but scored World Cup’s milestone goal (2500) and also won Man of the Match. [Robin Toskin]