Argentina: Killer fans stalk Caballero family
By Robin Toskin in Moscow, Russia:
77Saturday, June 30th 2018 at 00:04 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
First it was Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez threatened by fans for conceding a penalty and now some rogue Argentina fans want goalkeeper Willy Caballero’s blood for committing blunders that almost ended their World Cup hopes.
Federico Fazio has and Lo Celso have leapt to his defence telling off the fans. “Football is full of mistakes, especially in a position as hard as goalkeeper,” said Fazio.
Caballero was dropped for Franco Armani for the Nigeria game. [Robin Toskin]
