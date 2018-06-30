Video Assistant Referee: VAR added drama and suspense
Football has a new sign language. And depending on what is to be reviewed, it is a moment fans either have their hopes raised or keep fingers crossed for the dreadful decision to follow.
Welcome to the world of Video Assistant Referee, best known as VAR. The introduction of this review has brought with it dramatic and suspense-filled moments in the stadium.
The referee suddenly stops on his tracks, presses the earpiece to listen to the ghost men in the VAR control room.
Then when the moment comes, the decision reached, the referee draws something like a huge box in the air.
Then the stadium explodes into a cacophony of joy and jeering as the referee settles contested decision.
There have been mixed feelings on the new technology. Interestingly, Morocco coach Herve Renard felt VAR should have been used to decide whether Portugal’s Pepe had fouled an Atlas Lions player.
“There was a major foul from Pepe in the opening minutes, then there was a hand from Pepe,” Renard said adding, “It was exactly the same as (the penalty) Australia got to get a draw against Denmark. In Morocco’s case, referee Mark Geiger of USA did not draw in the air.
France versus Australia is where all drama was. Australia’s Josh Risdon tackled Antoine Griezmann as the Frenchman was through on goal. [Robin Toskin]
