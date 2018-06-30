Video Assistant Referee: VAR added drama and suspense

In this file photo taken on January 9, 2018 French refeere Amaury Delerue (front) takes part in a presentation of video assisted refereeing (VAR) before the French League Cup football match between Nice and Monaco at the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice, southern France. The management of the 32 teams qualified for the World Cup-2018 in Russia were rather confident February 28 about the video assistance to the arbitration (VAR), whose Fifa must decide March 3 of the use during the competition. / AFP PHOTO

Football has a new sign language. And depending on what is to be reviewed, it is a moment fans either have their hopes raised or keep fingers crossed for the dreadful decision to follow.

Welcome to the world of Video Assistant Referee, best known as VAR. The introduction of this review has brought with it dramatic and suspense-filled moments in the stadium.

The referee suddenly stops on his tracks, presses the earpiece to listen to the ghost men in the VAR control room.

Then when the moment comes, the decision reached, the referee draws something like a huge box in the air.

Then the stadium explodes into a cacophony of joy and jeering as the referee settles contested decision.

There have been mixed feelings on the new technology. Interestingly, Morocco coach Herve Renard felt VAR should have been used to decide whether Portugal’s Pepe had fouled an Atlas Lions player.

“There was a major foul from Pepe in the opening minutes, then there was a hand from Pepe,” Renard said adding, “It was exactly the same as (the penalty) Australia got to get a draw against Denmark. In Morocco’s case, referee Mark Geiger of USA did not draw in the air.

France versus Australia is where all drama was. Australia’s Josh Risdon tackled Antoine Griezmann as the Frenchman was through on goal. [Robin Toskin]