Woman dies after World Cup goal celebration

Tamra Maiochi,

A woman has died after falling on a wine glass while celebrating Brazil's 2-0 victory against Serbia.

Tamra Maiochi,30, had been watching the match with friends at a house in Itatiba, in Brazil's southeastern state of Sao Paulo.

The 30-year-old suffered the accident just as the referee blew the whistle after the game on Wednesday, the Selecao to the last 16.

According to police, Maiochi had been sitting down holding her mobile phone in one hand and sipping wine from a crystal glass in the other.

As she stood up to celebrate Brazil's win at the end of the game with the rest of the group, she lost her balance while reaching out to the coffee table to stop herself from falling.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

But she slipped and fell on the wine glass, which shattered into pieces and penetrated her neck, severing her jugular vein.

She bled out so quickly that her friends could not do anything to help save her life. Friends tried to stop the flow of blood with towels, but the woman bled out before emergency services could arrive.

Her body was taken to her home town of Conchal, Sao Paulo state, where her funeral is to take place.