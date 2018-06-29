Messi to have view of giant Ronaldo mural from Argentina's team hotel

349 Friday, June 29th 2018 at 14:53 GMT +3 | Friday, June 29th 2018 at 14:53 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018 By Mirror:

Lionel Messi hasn't enjoyed the best of World Cups [Photo: Courtesy]

Lionel Messi hasn't enjoyed the best of World Cups to this point.

The Argentina forward missed a penalty in his nation's first group game of this summer's competition against Iceland, which they drew 1-1, before going missing in their 3-0 defeat by Croatia.

He did get on the scoresheet in Argentina's dramatic 2-1 win over Nigeria however, which saw the two-time winners of the tournament qualify by the skin of their teeth. Messi will have a good view of a Cristiano Ronaldo mural [Photo: Courtesy]

So you could say things are looking up for Messi and co. as they head to the Russian city of Kazan for their Round of 16 clash against France on Saturday.

The Argentina team will stay in the Ramada hotel ahead of the game.

The hotel is the same one that Portugal stayed in last summer, while taking part in the Confederations Cup, and it seems their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo - who just so happens to be Messi's rival - made an impression on the people living there.

Ronaldo has scored four goals at the World Cup so far [Photo: Courtesy]

So much so that the residents erected a massive mural of the Portugal legend... opposite the hotel.

Messi will have a good view of this painting from his hotel room window.

Whether this will irritate the Argentine, or give him a lift going into the last-16 clash, remains to be seen.