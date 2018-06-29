Batshuayi suffered a hilariously awkward moment after Januzaj scored against England
England’s World Cup clash against Belgium was always going to be a little odd.
Plenty were unsure about whether or not actually winning the game was desirable or not, with a potentially easier path to the latter stages perhaps available by losing.
That intrigue only increased in the first half when Belgium picked up two bookings, thereby dropping further behind England in the fair play table, but they dispelled any suggestions of trying to lose by their reaction in the second period.
Adnan Januzaj brilliantly took on Danny Rose down the Belgium right, and superbly tricked his way past him before creating enough space to bend a shot past Jordan Pickford and into the far corner of the net.
Belgium celebrated wildly, but the celebrations turned painful for Michy Batshuayi.
The Chelsea forward - who was on loan at Borussia Dortmund last season - picked up the ball and volleyed it in celebration, only for it to hit the post and rebound into his own face.
His own face.
Ouch.
Thankfully he wasn't too badly hurt and seemed to see the funny side though, with the goal probably taking the edge off.
He later tweeted: "Fortnite celebrations so overrated bro I had to create something new".
