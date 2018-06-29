Delph given permission to fly home from Russia World Cup 2018

England players during a training session [Photo: Courtesy]

England midfielder Fabian Delph has been given permission by to fly home from Russia to be at the birth of his third child.

Gareth Southgate is aware that the player's wife Natalie is due to give birth on Saturday.

So he has told the 28-year-old Bradford born player he can take up the offer to be present at the birth.

Delph, a devoted family man, could still jet back in around three hours to Russia and be available for England's last 16 game scheduled for next week.

Yesterday it emerged the Manchester City star had discussed the 'domestic situation' with manager Southgate. Fabian Delph of England arrives at the stadium prior to match against Panama [Photo: Courtesy]

Speaking at the team camp, he said: "Gareth’s been absolutely fantastic.

"There’s nothing more important than family to me – it always comes first and always will. If I do have the opportunity to

get back I will. But if not, my wife is tough lass, she’ll deal with it."

Delph said he was ' not 100% certain' what will happen. "There might be an opportunity to fly back and then get back fast," he added.

Manchester United's 26-year-old defender Phil Jones's partner Kaya gave birth to daughter Alaria on May 31st - ten days before the England team arrived in Russia. England's Fabian Delph [Photo: Courtesy]

"Gareth is a family man who believes players need to be with their loved ones at such an important time," said an England source.

"Gareth has a teenage son and daughter and knows the importance of family life. It is only a short flight home and Fabian could bond with his new arrival and still be back next week to play."

Delph has joked about his stock of Yorkshire tea bags on the trip to Russia. The player is one of six Yorkshiremen in the 23-man squad who all swear by a 'proper brew' of Yorkshire tea.