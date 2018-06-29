Roulston resigns as Kenya Simbas assistant coach

207 Friday, June 29th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Friday, June 29th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Rugby By Rodgers Eshitemi:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

As much as the Kenya Rugby Union officials want to deny it, their management problems seems to be clearly far from over.

The Union have once again been left with an egg on their face after Kenya Simbas assistant coach Murray Roulston resigned yesterday citing broken promises, unpaid salaries and late payments by the country's rugby governing body.

This comes barely a week after KRU dominated the headlines for the wrong reasons following the Paris Sevens sponsorship fiasco that saw the playing unit blank out Brand Kenya's 'Make it Kenya' logo over pay dispute.

This led to the cancellation of the Sh20 million Brand Kenya sponsorship deal with KRU by the Cabinet Secretary for Tourism Najib Balala citing breach of contract before the Union muscled its flexes to sack head coach Innocent Simiyu, who had taken full responsibility of the Paris debacle.However, Simiyu was reinstated after Cabinet Secretary for Sports Rashid Echesa's intervention following Monday's different closed door meetings with the players and Union officials.

But even before the dust settles on the Paris fiasco,Roulston , who did not travel with the team to Casablanca in last Saturday's 28-24 win over Morocco, has come out to expose KRU's management ineptitude.

Roulston claims that he , together with Snook, who signed a two year deal after succeeding South African Jerome Paarwater, have not been paid their salaries for months.

"Yes, I have resigned due to many issues and late work payment; not only to myself but to the players, the technical management team and Snook himself," said Roulston who grabbed the microphone and dropped the bombshell immediately Snook finished announcing the match day squad.

"I am not getting into details, but just know we have not been paid. We were promised a lot of things. There is issue after issue, in every corner and turn we make there is a hill.

"We thought things will be better and before we left New Zealand we were promised to get payment within two weeks but nothing has been sorted out 100% even our reimbursement.We were promised work permits within two weeks, we still haven't got anything."

"I made a statement last week, I didn't travel to Morocco with the team and I thought they would learn from the Sevens saga and get their acts together. I am very disappointed with all my sacrifices to be here, the players have done everything we could possibly ask of the under these circumstances and unfortunately it has come this."

However, when contacted KRU Chairman Richard Omwela, who is still in Canada, bemoaned Roulston's resignation but denied unpaid salaries allegations.

"Roulston has been instrumental in turning around our team and style of play and we regret that he has to go back home. We will miss him and wish him well," Omwela told The Standard Sports on phone.

"In regards to payment it is not true, we are up to date on salaries. In view the money issues they requested to be paid salaries in advance which we were still looking at subject to availability of funds from government.

" The promises we give to both coaches and players are based on the promises we receive and if ours are not fulfilled we find it hard to fulfill our promises to players and coaches."