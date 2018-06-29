Is Messi's ribbon juju or lucky charm?
By Robin Toskin:
207Friday, June 29th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Lionel Messi is said to have reveal a red-ribbon sent to him an Argentina reporter’s mother ahead of the Nigeria game which he scored to secure 2-1 win and passage to Round of 16.
The victory eased the pressure on the Argentine and the reporter Miguel Morenatti of Dario AS revealed: “Look,” Messi said, showing the ribbon under his sock.” The ribbon is tied around his left ankle.
