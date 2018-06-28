In Praise of Aliou Cisse – Senegal coaching perfectionist

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse at the 2018 World Cup. [Courtesy]

Sorry coaches at the 2018 World Cup but hey, we could not help but notice him; Aliou Cisse. There are no enough adjectives to describe this former Senegalese football star turned coach.

Every time he steps out from the changing rooms with his team, the screens breathe into life. Cisse oozes nothing but sexy. Senegal coach Aliou Cisse has been described by many as a 'sex symbol' [Courtesy]

Could it be the fact that he grew up in the city of love that sets him apart and makes him a such a magnet? Well, maybe he will soon tell us but this man of the moment Aliou Cisse has a ‘je ne sais quoi’ that just makes him unique.

You will spontaneously notice the lustre in how he walks the field and how he makes poses when communicating with his players.

It’s no wonder that memes making light of the moments picked up so fast.

His moments as a player

At 42 years of age, Cisse is the youngest and the only black coach in the World Cup.

Before joining the 2018 World Cup, he was a soccer superstar and captained the Senegal National Team which defeated France in 2002. Reaching the tournament’s final eight.

The former Birmingham City midfielder has played for various teams including Paris Saint-Germain, Montpellier, Portsmouth, Ardennes then Nimes where he ended his career.

He did make a debut at Arsenal.

Switching gears to management

Cisse began his present career as an assistant coach in 2010. In 2012 he was appointed interim manager before stepping up to full manager in 2015.

Under the mentorship of Cisse, Senegal did not lose a single match on their Road to Russia, building a strong and disciplined team.

Having been a former player himself, he understands the soccer intrigues very well. It’s no wonder that he has a close relationship with his team members. Cisse’s dynamic presence has won plenty of admirers online [Courtesy]

Going forward

As wishful thinking as it may sound, People are hopeful that with his team comprising of star studded players like Sadio Mane, the team will hold on and shine all the way to the finals to even lift the 2018 World Cup.