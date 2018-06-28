Blame the hotel mattress - Brazil team doctor speaks on Marcelo injury
Brazil suffered an injury blow just 10 minutes into their game on Wednesday night, as Marcelo limped out of their win over Serbia.
The Real Madrid star was in distress as he was helped off the field by medical staff and replaced by Filipe Luis.
Marcelo, 30, exited in tears with an apparent back problem, which the Brazilian Football Confederation later confirmed.
His manager, Tite, added after the game: "I only know that he had a problem with his back. I know it was his back, more than that the doctor can explain.
"He said he locked up when he was leaving the pitch."
Marcelo was given medication to ease the problem, which wasn't a pulled muscle but rather a spasm in his back, suffered after breaking into a sprint to halt a Serbia attack.
However, the team doctor has made public his belief that the problem may have surprisingly been caused by the mattress in his hotel room.
"It is still too early to make an accurate diagnosis," declared Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar post-game. "The injury may be related to the hotel mattress.
"Although our expectation is good, but we have to be calm and wait for the next few days.
"The important thing is there is no injury, they were muscle spasms. Once he feels good to train, he will return and immediately be ready to play, there is no recovery period."
Questions surround whether he will be fit for the Selecao's second round clash with Mexico, but Marcelo himself appears to be optimistic.
Writing on social media, he declared: "Thanks for all the messages. In a short time, I will be back.
"Thank God it was nothing serious. Very happy for the victory!"
