PHOTOS: Brazil and Serbia fans trade punches in the stands during World Cup 2018 clash
Brazil and Serbia supporters came to blows during their World Cup clash in Moscow.
Tite's side secured top spot in Group E and their place in the last 16 with a 2-0 victory after goals from Paulinho and Thiago Silva.
Brazil will now face Mexico in the knockout stages while Serbia miss out following Switzerland's 2-2 draw with Costa Rica in the other match in the group.
But there was shocking scenes in the stands at the Spartak Stadium as opposition fans traded punches during the encounter.
A woman appeared to be caught up in the melee before stewards intervened to stop any further trouble occurring.
She appeared to be struck by fans wearing Brazil shirts and was left in tears as a result.
The incident is one of very few at matches so far in Russia amid fears over security before the start of the tournament.
After the clash, Brazil boss Tite said: "I’ll definitely have a drink tonight. I’ll allow myself.
“In terms of the evolution of the team, there is more to grow.
“I try to challenge the players to grow. If they have reached a certain standard, I challenge them to go up.”
Former Tottenham star Paulinho, now at Barcelona, said: “We know how hard a World Cup is. Today we took another step.
“We wanted to qualify and we managed to do so. My job is to help the team. That's what my focus is on.”
